Land Bank struggles with losses in first half

The Land Bank, one of the remaining profitable state-owned enterprises that do not not require government support, has announced a difficult first six months that saw it swing into the red.

The bank, which provides financing to established and emerging farmers, posted an interim loss of R184.7m for the six months ending September 2019.

The company attributed the deterioration of its financial performance to muted loan book growth and a higher impairment charge which rose by R193m over the previous corresponding period.

Nonperforming loans increased to 9.9% from 5.8%. The bank attributed this to the “shifting in seasons” which is resulting in late harvests and consequently late repayment of loans.

“Clients are still recovering from the prior year’s droughts,” it said. Sporadic outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease also impacted the performance of loans.