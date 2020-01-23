Companies / Financial Services MOVING FORWARD Old Mutual: no legal risks in replacing Peter Moyo Old Mutual’s feud with Moyo has cast a shadow over the company BL PREMIUM

Old Mutual is confident that any further legal challenges from its ousted CEO Peter Moyo will not derail its attempts to appoint a new leader and put the eight-month dispute behind it.

"The legal advice that we have and the position that the board is taking consequent to that advice is that there is enough certainty to move forward, so they will start the process," Iain Williamson, who was appointed to replace Moyo on a temporary basis in May 2019, said in an interview on Tuesday.