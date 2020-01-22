Companies / Financial Services

Reinet’s main fund sees almost R11bn jump in net asset value

The fund, which holds the group’s stake in British American Tobacco rose €684m in the three months to end-December

22 January 2020 - 13:25 karl gernetzky
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Johann Rupert’s Reinet Investments said on Wednesday that the net asset value (NAV) of its main fund jumped 14% to €5.5bn (R88bn) in the three months to end-December, amid a partial recovery in the share price of British American Tobacco (BAT).

The global tobacco giant share price gained 27.29% in 2019, recovering from a 43.42% plunge the previous year on concerns that US officials would ban menthol cigarettes.

Reinet’s stake in BAT is the fund’s largest investment, representing just less than half its NAV as of the end of September. At the time, Reinet held 68-million shares in BAT, representing some 2.96% of BAT’s issued share capital.

The fund’s NAV per share was at €31.87 at the end of December, reflecting the fund’s share holding in BAT, as well as its other assets and liabilities. These had been revalued to their estimated fair value at the end of the period, the group said.

When Reinet listed in 2008, its original stake in BAT was more than 85% of the portfolio, but the investment is under constant review in terms of the company’s performance, the industry outlook, cash flows from dividends, stock market performance, volatility and liquidity.

In March 2018 — despite much diversification in the Reinet portfolio and the sale of two parcels of BAT shares — the tobacco group still represented 71% of NAV.

In afternoon trade on Wednesday, Reinet’s share price was up 0.54% to R291.16.

In the three months to end-December, BAT’s share price rose 6.43%.

With Marc Hasenfuss

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Johann Rupert: Why SA is on the verge of an IMF bailout

An edited extract from Pieter du Toit’s book The Stellenbosch Mafia reveals why Johann Rupert has lost faith in SA
Money & Investing
5 months ago

Reinet’s net asset value falls amid tobacco woes

A share price decline in its largest shareholding sees net asset value per share in the quarter to end-June fall 5.45%
Companies
6 months ago

Pick of the Month: Reinet Investments

There’s not much else aggressive or adventurous unfolding at Reinet
Companies
6 months ago

Reinet extends share buyback programme to more than R2bn

Investment company says the purpose of the programme is to return value to shareholders
Companies
7 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

PensCorp’s influence in Rupert-controlled Reinet’s portfolio grows

Companies

Reinet’s tobacco habit is on the wane

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Reinet’s net asset value falls amid tobacco woes

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.