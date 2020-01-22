Companies / Financial Services Old Mutual confident legal challenges won’t derail appointment of new CEO Speaking in Davos, interim CEO Iain Williamson says the position will be announced ‘imminently’, and confirms he will put his name into the hat BL PREMIUM

Old Mutual is confident that any further legal challenges from its ousted CEO Peter Moyo won’t derail its attempts to appoint a new leader and put the eight-month dispute behind it.

“The legal advice that we have and the position that the board is taking consequent to that advice is that there is enough certainty to move forward, so they will start the process,” Iain Williamson, who was appointed to replace Moyo on a temporary basis in May 2019, said in an interview on Tuesday. The position will be advertised “imminently”, he said.