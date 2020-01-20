Goldman Sachs gets green light for bank in SA
Reserve Bank approval seen as important milestone as bank seeks to expand its client offering locally
20 January 2020 - 16:52
Goldman Sachs has received the nod from the Reserve Bank to run a bank in SA.
It has been admitted as a member of the JSE interest rate and currency derivatives market.
