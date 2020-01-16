Companies / Financial Services JP Morgan leads the investment banking league tables in 2019 Local powerhouse Standard Bank hot on its heels with $47.7m BL PREMIUM

JP Morgan topped the investment banking fees table for 2019 but had homegrown favourite Standard Bank hot on its heels as Sub-Saharan Africa enjoyed one of its best years since the turn of the century.

“It was a positive year in the end which was surprising given that developments up until the last quarter did not indicate as much. Investment banking fees were up 3% on 2018, and have only been surpassed twice in the last nineteen years,” says Franita Neuville, investment and advisory performance director for Middle East and Africa, at Refinitiv.