Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala warns of tough year amid rising competition
15 January 2020 - 20:30
The year ahead could be a tough one as the competition heats up in Standard Bank’s largest market and economic growth lags expectations in many African markets, says group CEO Sim Tshabalala.
SA banking has experienced increased competition in the past few years after the entry of ambitious and well-resourced entrepreneurs such as Patrice Motsepe, Michael Jordaan and Adrian Gore. These entrants all come charging into the industry while the economy remains depressed.
