Peter Moyo unlikely to win his second legal case, say judges

Peter Moyo’s bid to be reinstated as CEO of Old Mutual has no “realistic prospect” of success, suggests a full bench of the Johannesburg high court.

On Tuesday, judge Pieter Meyer and two consenting judges ruled on Moyo’s initial legal case to be temporarily reinstated following his May dismissal for acting in his own interests before Old Mutual’s.