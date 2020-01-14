BREAKING NEWS: Old Mutual wins case against Peter Moyo
The ruling has sent the group’s shares up as much as 5.1%, putting it on track for its best one-day performance in more than two months
14 January 2020 - 10:39
Old Mutual has won its case against axed CEO Peter Moyo, with a full bench of the high court upholding its appeal and finding the insurer had lawfully dismissed him.
The ruling sent the group's shares up as much as 5.1% to R19.90, on track for its best one-day performance in more than two months.
