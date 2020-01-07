Companies / Financial Services Glitch momentarily wipes out some Discovery Bank accounts The teething problems come as Discovery Bank enters its 10th month of operation BL PREMIUM

It was a miserable Friday night for Adrian de Kock, a Discovery Bank customer, when he found himself stuck at a petrol station unable to pay for the fuel he’d just put in his car.

“I went to pay, but the machine said I didn’t have the funds. I went to the ATM and it said there was zero money. Then I looked on the app and it also said there was zero money. I didn’t know what to do,” he said.