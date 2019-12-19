Your phone usage data can predict whether you are willing to repay loans
Smartphones can be used to develop alternate risk profiles for potential customers
19 December 2019 - 19:53
Companies that lend to the unbanked or South Africans without credit scores are expected to use data gleaned from smartphones to develop an alternate risk profile for a potential customer.
While the concept is already entrenched in countries in Asia and Europe, it is new in SA. But it is expected to be used more frequently in the future as banks and other lenders look to widen the pool of new customers.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.