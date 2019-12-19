Companies / Financial Services

Accounting loss for AEEI after regaining control of Ayo Technology

Ayo Technology is now considered a subsidiary, from an associate before

19 December 2019 - 09:17 karl gernetzky
Iqbal Survé. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Iqbal Survé. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Iqbal Survé-linked African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI) said on Wednesday that it had swung into a basic loss after regaining control of its subsidiary, Ayo Technology.

Ayo Technology is now considered a subsidiary, from an associate before, with the company saying it had incurred a one-off accounting loss on a deemed disposal of an associate.

AEEI, whose share price has lost three-quarters of its value in 2019, is expecting a basic loss per share of between 189.5c and 391.6c from the prior period’s basic earnings of 1,010.01c.

Headline earnings per share for the year to end-August are expected to rise more than fourfold compared to the 24.24c in the prior comparative period.

Ayo Technology has been the subject of a Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) investigation into alleged share price manipulation, while a commission of inquiry into impropriety at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is also looking into whether Ayo benefited unduly from PIC investments.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Sekunjalo liquidation 'logical'

PIC chair Reuel Khoza says the move would protect state pensions
Business
1 month ago

Iqbal Survé’s annus horribilis

Eroding share price values, a commission of inquiry, a billion-rand claim ... in all, 2019 is shaping up to be a bad year for Sekunjalo’s Iqbal Survé
Features
2 months ago

PIC mulls liquidation of Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo and freezing Ayo’s assets

Survé says that suggestions ‘there is any basis on which the PIC can liquidate Sekunjalo are deceitful and aim to destroy the business’
National
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Top financial regulator raids Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo offices

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

What next for the PIC?

Features

Ayo Technology: a good investment? Us?

News & Fox

Ayo tells the PIC to take responsibility for its own mess

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.