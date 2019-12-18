New York Life to buy a Cigna unit as insurers eye employers

New York — On Wednesday, New York Life Insurance agreed to buy a Cigna business that sells life and disability insurance for $6.3bn, becoming the latest insurer to make a bet on selling policies through employers.

The transaction is New York Life’s biggest acquisition as CEO Ted Mathas cements the firm’s position as the leading US life insurer owned by its policyholders. For Cigna, the cash deal will generate about $5.3bn in net after-tax proceeds, which it will use for share repurchases and debt repayment.

“This is an attractive market segment,” New York Life Mathas said. The deal “is a great way to add value to policyholders because they get returns that are much higher than capital market returns”.

Businesses that sell insurance or retirement offerings through employers have become attractive options for buyers in recent years. Lincoln National bought a group-benefits business from Liberty Mutual Holding for $3.3bn in 2018, and Hartford Financial Services Group acquired an Aetna life and disability operation in 2017.

Confronted with almost a decade of low interest rates, some life insurers have been revamping their mix of businesses. About two years ago, MetLife separated Brighthouse Financial, a business that had $220bn worth of assets at the time, in a bid to focus more on operations that sold insurance through employers rather than straight to individuals.

Rival Voya Financial also took a step on Wednesday to further simplify its business. The company struck a deal with Resolution Life Group Holdings to sell its individual life operations and some old annuity operations for $1.25bn. That helps the company narrow its focus to an asset-management operation and selling employee benefits and retirement products.

Debt repayment

Cigna is concentrating on its core businesses selling health benefits to large employers. The divestiture comes a year after the firm completed its acquisition of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts in a $54bn deal. Selling off the group disability and life business will generate cash to pay down debt from that deal.

Shares of Cigna rose 2.9% to $199.18, adding to this year’s 4.7% advance.

Cigna said it expects the deal to be neutral to earnings per share (EPS) in 2020 and “modestly accretive” to EPS the following year. The business that Cigna is selling accounted for 13% of pre-tax income before the Express Scripts takeover, but only accounted for 7% after the acquisition, according to analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

“Over time, the group life and disability had become ‘non-core’ to Cigna and probably an overall drag on the company’s growth,” Steven Halper and Kyle Mikson, analysts at Cantor, said on Wednesday in a note to clients. “We view the divestiture positively given the likely improvements in Cigna’s capital structure and modest accretion in 2021.”

Credit Suisse Group and Debevoise & Plimpton advised New York Life, while Cigna worked with Bank of America; Sidley Austin; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

With John Tozzi and Cristin Flanagan

Bloomberg