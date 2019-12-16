Companies / Financial Services Give internal auditors legal teeth to curb crime, says expert BL PREMIUM

Internal auditors who are usually the first line of defence against fraud and other corporate malfeasance should be empowered through appropriate legislation to report irregularities, including making disclosures to shareholders and other stakeholders.

This is the view of Kariem Hoosain, a partner at top-six audit and accounting firm Mazars, who says internal auditors could add more value to the audit process if appropriate legislation was put in place that would empower them to disclose and investigate wrongdoing.