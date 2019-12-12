Companies / Financial Services

Ecsponent seeks new pastures in Botswanan seed distributor

12 December 2019 - 08:39 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG

Niche financial services group Ecsponent said on Thursday it was seeking to take a 45.6% stake in Botswana-based seed distributor Crosscorn.

The company would buy 26.5% of the common shares in Crosscorn, which has a more than 50% market share of maize seed sales in Botswana. It also sells close to half of the country’s sorghum, cowpeas and animal-fodder seeds.

Ecsponent would acquire 19.25% of Crosscorn in exchange for the issue of 101.3-million of its shares to Scipion Active Trading Fund, which now fully owns the seed-distributor.

Ecsponent’s share has lost about a third of its value in 2019, closing at 7c on Tuesday, putting the value of 101.3-million shares in the company at about R7m.

The effective date of the transaction is December 31.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Can Ecsponent find profitable traction at MyBucks?

Ecsponent takes control of MyBucks which – under Dave van Niekerk – has, like Blue Financial, come under financial stress
News & Fox
8 months ago

Truth Digital sells stake to Ecsponent

Financial services outfit aims to help Shaka Sisulu’s group grow
Companies
1 year ago

Ecsponent reports more than 70% rise in HEPS

The increase was towards the upper end of the financial services company’s recent guidance
Companies
2 years ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Currency volatility behind Ecsponent’s loss in financial year

Companies / Financial Services

Ecsponent secures R700m loan facility

Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: The ins and out of the Ecsponent-MyBucks deal

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.