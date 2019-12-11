Regulators and banks form partnership to tackle financial crime
The initiative is designed to boost institutional law enforcement capability in the wake of state capture
11 December 2019 - 13:02
SA's top financial regulators and the country’s banks have launched a ground-breaking partnership to tackle rampant fraud, corruption and organised crime.
The public-private partnership is called the SA Anti-Money-Laundering Integrated Task Force (Samlit), which has as its overarching aim the creation of a forum in which critical information relating to financial crimes can be freely exchanged in real time. It was spearheaded by the Treasury, the Prudential Authority (PA) and Financial Intelligence Centre and includes the voluntary participation of SA's banks.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.