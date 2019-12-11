Companies / Financial Services Regulators and banks form partnership to tackle financial crime The initiative is designed to boost institutional law enforcement capability in the wake of state capture BL PREMIUM

SA's top financial regulators and the country’s banks have launched a ground-breaking partnership to tackle rampant fraud, corruption and organised crime.

The public-private partnership is called the SA Anti-Money-Laundering Integrated Task Force (Samlit), which has as its overarching aim the creation of a forum in which critical information relating to financial crimes can be freely exchanged in real time. It was spearheaded by the Treasury, the Prudential Authority (PA) and Financial Intelligence Centre and includes the voluntary participation of SA's banks.