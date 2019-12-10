News Leader
WATCH: What Alexander Forbes will focus on in 2020
Alexander Forbes CEO Dawie de Villiers talks to Business Day TV bout the group’s interim results
10 December 2019 - 10:22
Alexander Forbes released its interim results on Monday showing that revenue fell almost 1% due to the sluggish economy.
Consumers are also dipping into their retirement savings due to the tough economic climate.
The group does not expect a turnaround in the local economy but says it will consider acquisitions where it makes business sense.
Business Day TV caught up with CEO Dawie de Villiers to discuss the group’s interim results.