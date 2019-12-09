HSBC investment banking chief to step down in management overhaul

London — HSBC interim chief overhauled the sprawling bank’s senior management team as he positions himself to take the job on a permanent basis.

The London-based bank, which derives most of its earnings from Asia, is replacing its top investment banker, COO and chief risk officer, according to a statement on Monday.

The moves come before interim CEO Noel Quinn unveils a wide-scale restructuring in 2020 that’s expected to close parts of the business and divest operations, including the French retail unit.

Andy Maguire will retire in January after five years as COO, replaced by John Hinshaw, a former executive at Hewlett Packard. Chief risk officer Marc Moses will hand over his responsibilities to Pam Kaur, who currently heads wholesale market and credit risk. Details of the overhaul will be announced along with HSBC’s full-year results in February.

“The musical chairs look set to continue, and we look forward to hearing the refreshed strategy in detail on February 18 with, potentially, news on the identity of the new permanent CEO,” said John Cronin, an analyst at Goodbody. “Asian experience will be a critical factor.”

Quinn has made a bid to get the top job on a permanent basis and is considered a front-runner. Before chair Mark Tucker tapped him as interim chief, Quinn was head of global commercial banking. He previously ran the Asia-Pacific commercial bank.

Samir Assaf will be replaced in March as head of the global banking and markets division by two co-heads, Gregory Guyett and Georges Elhedery, as Bloomberg News reported last week. Assaf, who had led the investment bank for almost a decade, becomes chair of corporate and institutional banking.

The departures follow the August ouster of former CEO John Flint, pushed out as Tucker said the bank needed a change of leadership to cope with an increasingly complex business environment.

“In their respective successors we have talented and capable individuals that I’m looking forward to working closely with as we execute plans for the next phase of the bank,” Quinn said in the statement.