Ending of Standard Bank sponsorship heralds new line in the sand Cricket's leading local sponsor takes a tough stance

The country’s largest bank by assets has taken a hard line on the governance challenges at Cricket SA (CSA) by announcing its intention to discontinue being the main sponsor of the Proteas when the current contract lapses in April next year.

The bank was reacting to a number of unsavoury developments relating to the administration of the game. These include claims of impropriety, the resignation of directors and the banning of five journalists from attending games.