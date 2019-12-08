Ending of Standard Bank sponsorship heralds new line in the sand
Cricket’s leading local sponsor takes a tough stance
08 December 2019 - 19:47
The country’s largest bank by assets has taken a hard line on the governance challenges at Cricket SA (CSA) by announcing its intention to discontinue being the main sponsor of the Proteas when the current contract lapses in April next year.
The bank was reacting to a number of unsavoury developments relating to the administration of the game. These include claims of impropriety, the resignation of directors and the banning of five journalists from attending games.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.