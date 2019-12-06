Companies / Financial Services Judge who ordered Moyo’s reinstatement at Old Mutual recuses himself Judge Brian Mashile recused himself after the insurer applied for his recusal BL PREMIUM

Old Mutual says the judge who ordered the insurer to reinstate axed CEO Peter Moyo has decided to recuse himself, after a hearing on Friday in the Mpumalanga High Court.

The company said in a statement on Friday that the decision came after Moyo's legal team introduced “allegations that Old Mutual was scandalising the court”, putting Judge Brian Mashile in an “untenable position”.