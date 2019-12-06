Judge who ordered Moyo’s reinstatement at Old Mutual recuses himself
Judge Brian Mashile recused himself after the insurer applied for his recusal
06 December 2019 - 16:24
UPDATED 06 December 2019 - 16:46
Old Mutual says the judge who ordered the insurer to reinstate axed CEO Peter Moyo has decided to recuse himself, after a hearing on Friday in the Mpumalanga High Court.
The company said in a statement on Friday that the decision came after Moyo's legal team introduced “allegations that Old Mutual was scandalising the court”, putting Judge Brian Mashile in an “untenable position”.
