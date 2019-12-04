Old Mutual says it is open to settlement with Peter Moyo to end damaging dispute
Moyo’s lawyers say Old Mutual imposed a corporate ‘death sentence’ by accusing him of a conflict of interest and firing him without facing a disciplinary inquiry
04 December 2019 - 18:16
Old Mutual, whose shareholders have lost about R17bn in value since the company first suspended former CEO Peter Moyo, said it may take years before it recovers from the reputational damage caused by the saga.
It also said that it was open to a settlement.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.