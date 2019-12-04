Companies / Financial Services Old Mutual says it is open to settlement with Peter Moyo to end damaging dispute Moyo’s lawyers say Old Mutual imposed a corporate ‘death sentence’ by accusing him of a conflict of interest and firing him without facing a disciplinary inquiry BL PREMIUM

Old Mutual, whose shareholders have lost about R17bn in value since the company first suspended former CEO Peter Moyo, said it may take years before it recovers from the reputational damage caused by the saga.

It also said that it was open to a settlement.