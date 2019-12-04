Companies / Financial Services Old Mutual and Peter Moyo battle it out in court Old Mutual contends that a July decision to temporarily reinstate axed CEO Peter Moyo is inappropriate and must be overturned BL PREMIUM

Old Mutual argued on Wednesday that a high court ruling that temporarily reinstated axed CEO Peter Moyo, was inappropriate and must be overturned.

Vincent Maleka SC, for Old Mutual, also questioned any suggestion that Moyo was a whistle-blower who made protected disclosures prior to his removal.