Car industry experts share 4 tips on how to panel beat your business into shape

Starting a business requires a great deal more than just passion. SA has one of the highest business start-up failure rates in the world, according to the most recent Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) report.

Unfortunately, many SA small business owners realise too late that a venture can only stay afloat if there are some fundamentals in place.

More needs to be done to help businesses survive, especially given how critical they are in the SA context.

Paula Barnard, acting head of Sanlam Foundation, says of the small-to-medium enterprise (SME) sector: “This sector is the saving grace for economic reform as government spending will shrink and corporate SA also needs to be agile to compete with international competitive forces.

"A vibrant and successful SME sector will create future opportunities for business in terms of catalysing more financial needs to fulfil and increase job creation.”