Companies / Financial Services Discovery consolidates Vitality health units under one umbrella Jonathan Broomberg appointed CEO of the division, which has a presence in the US, China and Australia BL PREMIUM

Discovery has appointed Jonathan Broomberg, the CEO of one of its largest and most profitable divisions, to lead a new business unit that will hold the group’s global Vitality health businesses, the company said on Monday.

This comes on the back of the considerable growth of Discovery’s Chinese-based Ping An Health and the presence of other opportunities with the group’s insurance partners, Discovery said.