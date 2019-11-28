TymeBank targets another million customers
Demographic spread of clients pleases the digital bank’s executives
28 November 2019 - 18:49
Billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s new bank has its eyes set on adding another 1-million new customers in 2020, when TymeBank launches its first lending product and a more sophisticated business offering.
The bank formally opened its doors in February 2019 and has already opened 1-million accounts in the space of nine months, exceeding its own targets. Thus far, its owners are happy with the progress.
