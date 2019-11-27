WATCH: How African Bank’s digital focus has paid off

African Bank’s zero-fee online banking channel, MyWorld, has helped more than double its annual retail deposits.

African Bank expects this transactional banking product to fast-track the company’s efforts to broaden its customer base and diversify its revenue streams.

Operating profit is up 11% while net profit after tax grew 12%, marking the third consecutive year of profit growth.

CEO Basani Maluleke joined Business Day TV to talk about the growth the bank has enjoyed, despite the current economic climate.