News Leader
WATCH: How African Bank’s digital focus has paid off
African Bank CEO Basani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the growth the bank has enjoyed
27 November 2019 - 10:02
African Bank’s zero-fee online banking channel, MyWorld, has helped more than double its annual retail deposits.
African Bank expects this transactional banking product to fast-track the company’s efforts to broaden its customer base and diversify its revenue streams.
Operating profit is up 11% while net profit after tax grew 12%, marking the third consecutive year of profit growth.
CEO Basani Maluleke joined Business Day TV to talk about the growth the bank has enjoyed, despite the current economic climate.
Or listen to the full audio: