African Bank ups ante with a credit card relaunch in 2020 The bank aimed to pitch its new credit-card offering at lower-risk customers as part of its efforts to rebuild its loan book

African Bank, which joined the highly competitive retail banking industry in April when it launched a day-to-day account, plans to up the ante with a credit card relaunch in 2020.

The bank, called the “good bank”, which emerged from the near collapse of African Bank Investments in 2014, due to a mountain of bad debt, is in the midst of reinventing itself and shedding the image of a mass-loans provider with a suite of additional products including investment and day-to-day accounts.