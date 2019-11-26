Taxi financier gets a pickup from sector’s resilience
Transaction Capital says public transport is defying the stalling SA economy
26 November 2019 - 19:30
Transaction Capital, which owns a taxi financing business, says the public transport sector in which it operates is defying the stalling SA economy, which other listed companies have blamed for weak performances.
Transaction Capital, whose operations span minibus taxi financing, insurance, motor parts sales and debt collection, reported an 18% increase in headline earnings, the preferred measure of companies’ profits as it focuses on day-to-day operations and excludes one-off transactions.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.