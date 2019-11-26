Companies / Financial Services Taxi financier gets a pickup from sector’s resilience Transaction Capital says public transport is defying the stalling SA economy BL PREMIUM

Transaction Capital, which owns a taxi financing business, says the public transport sector in which it operates is defying the stalling SA economy, which other listed companies have blamed for weak performances.

Transaction Capital, whose operations span minibus taxi financing, insurance, motor parts sales and debt collection, reported an 18% increase in headline earnings, the preferred measure of companies’ profits as it focuses on day-to-day operations and excludes one-off transactions.