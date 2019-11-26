Sygnia expects profits to jump in the year to end-September

Financial services group Sygnia expects earnings per share for the year to end-September 2019 to rise by between 20% and 25% or between 83.0c and 86.5c per share from 69.2c achieved in the year to end-September 2018.

Headline earnings per share are expected to increase by between 20% and 27%, to between 83.0c per share and 87.9c per share from 69.2c per share, over he same period.

Sygnia, which is headed by Magda Wierzycka and manages equity funds and provides financial administration services, will publish its audited financial statements for the year to end-eptember 2019 next Wednesday, December 4.

andersona@businesslive.co.za