Companies / Financial Services

Sygnia expects profits to jump in the year to end-September

The fund manager expects its earnings to have risen by between 20% and 25% in its 2019 financial year

26 November 2019 - 18:55 Alistair Anderson
Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/HETTY ZANTMAN
Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/HETTY ZANTMAN

Financial services group Sygnia expects earnings per share for the year to end-September 2019 to rise by between 20% and 25% or between 83.0c and 86.5c per share from 69.2c achieved in the year to end-September 2018.

Headline earnings per share are expected to increase by between 20% and 27%, to between 83.0c per share and 87.9c per share from 69.2c per share, over he same period.

Sygnia, which is headed by Magda Wierzycka and manages equity funds and provides financial administration services, will publish its audited financial statements for the year to end-eptember 2019 next Wednesday, December 4.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka donates R216m worth of shares to her spouse

The two founders of the Fintech group are restructuring their wealth
Companies
1 month ago

MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Allan Gray is not selling fridges, so why offer a refund?

Offshore Orbis funds plan to increase their performance fee to 25%, and no equalisation reserve can remedy that
Opinion
5 months ago

MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Almost half of JSE-accredited auditing firms fail watchdog’s standards

How can investors really assess a company when a ‘recurring quality deficiency’ pervades the profession?
Opinion
5 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Simplifying pension headaches

Money & Investing

ROB ROSE: Quitting while ahead

Opinion / Editor's Note

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.