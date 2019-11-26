African Bank’s digital focus pays off as retail deposits double

African Bank, the entity that arose from one of SA’s biggest banking collapses, said on Tuesday its focus on digital transactions was paying off, with retail deposits more than doubling in its year to end-September.

The company launched a zero-fee online banking channel MyWORLD during the period, with the company seeing retail deposit growth of 115% to R2.4bn.

The number of retail savings and investments depositors increased to 26,000, a 73% rise, while average deposit increased to R88,000 from R72,000 previously.

Net profit after tax for the year was up 13% to R1.15bn, while new credit disbursements increased 12% to R10.8bn.

“We have made good progress in achieving our strategic objectives. One of the Bank’s most important strategic objective is the diversification of its product offering,” African Bank CEO Basani Maluleke said.