WATCH: What SA Inc views as SA’s biggest risk
Quinten Matthew from Santam talks to Business Day TV about a recent survey into insurance trends
25 November 2019 - 09:45
A survey by Santam on insurance trends has revealed that some corporates and consumers see the challenging economy as the biggest risk in SA over the next two years, followed by political unrest and social change risk.
Quinten Matthew from Santam joined Business Day TV to discuss the issue and provide some insight.
