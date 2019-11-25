Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: What SA Inc views as SA’s biggest risk

Quinten Matthew from Santam talks to Business Day TV about a recent survey into insurance trends

25 November 2019 - 09:45 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/tashatuvango

A survey by Santam on insurance trends has revealed that some corporates and consumers see the challenging economy as the biggest risk in SA over the next two years, followed by political unrest and social change risk.

Quinten Matthew from Santam joined Business Day TV to discuss the issue and provide some insight.

