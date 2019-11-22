Companies / Financial Services

Liberty Holdings reports healthy new business flows

Assets under management at its investment business rose 7% to R765bn in the nine months to end-September

22 November 2019 - 08:41 karl gernetzky
Financial services group Liberty Holdings, which provides insurance and investment services, said on Friday it was receiving healthy new business inflows as it continues to focus on sales efforts.

Improved Stanlib SA investment performance has continued to support increased external third-party client cash inflows, the company said. Group net external third-party client cash inflows jumped 180% to R16.8bn during the nine months to end-September.

Group total assets under management of R765bn grew 7% since the end of December 2018, the company said.

In its insurance operations, indexed new business sales of R4.8bn was 2% above the prior period. Recurring premium and single premium new business sales increased relative to the comparative period by 2% and 3% respectively.

“The SA Retail business continued to be constrained by the prevailing tough consumer environment,” the company said.

“Focus on sales efforts and addressing the mix of new business volumes and margin across all business lines is continuing, together with strict discipline in managing the expense base,” the statement read.

