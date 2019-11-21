Companies / Financial Services

Weak UK banking hits Investec’s first-half profit

21 November 2019 - 10:05 Reuters
Investec. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Investec. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Johannesburg — Anglo-SA financial services firm Investec said on Thursday its first-half profit fell 17.2% after a weak performance in UK specialist banking.

Investec, which will consist of banking and wealth management when it spins off its asset management division, had already warned in September that its profit could fall by up to 18%, putting pressure on its share price.

Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in SA, was 22.7p in the six months to September 30, compared with 27.4p a year earlier, Investec said.

The bank’s adjusted basic earnings per share, which reflect profits made in the course of ordinary operations, were down 4% from 30.1p in 2018 to 28.9p in 2019.

Joint CEOs Fani Titi and Hendrik du Toit said in a statement that Investec was pleased it had managed to grow assets under management, its loan book and customer deposits in a challenging environment.

“We are committed to our stated objective to simplify, focus and grow for the long term, in the interest of all our stakeholders,” they said.

Investec said in September its performance had been hurt by the effect of global trade tensions and Brexit in its key markets, as well as a jump in costs related to the closure and restructuring of some of its businesses.

It said on Thursday these factors pulled down adjusted operating profit in its UK specialist banking division, which also includes operations in the Channel Islands and Ireland, by 18.9%. Profits also fell 10.8% at its wealth and investment division.

In SA, however, these rose 8.5%, with the asset management division, which will be spun off and listed in London 2020, showing a 6.3% rise in adjusted operating profit.

Investec’s Johannesburg-listed shares were down 1.65% by 7.28am GMT. The London Stock Exchange was closed at the time of the announcement. 

Reuters

Investec Asset Management looks to its roots in rebrand after demerger

Investec Asset Management announces its new name ahead of its expected demerger from Investec group
Companies
1 day ago

Investec Asset Management to soon become Ninety One

The demerger from the financial services company is on track to take place in the first quarter of 2020
Companies
1 day ago

Investec Property Fund’s offshore assets shine

The company’s investments in the UK, Europe and Australia are paying offff
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Investec fund eyes further acquisitions after Australian listing

Companies / Property

Investec fund seeks R850m to buy properties in Australia

Companies / Property

Investec Australia Property Fund raises R854m in new shares

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.