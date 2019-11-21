Investec targets underperformers as earnings fall

Titi also expects the size of Investec’s local direct investments portfolio to shrink to R15bn over the medium term as it disposes of assets, a move which should release capital held as reserves for regulatory purposes on its balance sheet.

The group struggled to generate momentum in its two core operating geographies, the UK and SA, which are both plagued by weak economic growth and depressed business confidence.

Investec’s headline earnings per share for the six months ending September fell 17% to 22.7p per share (about R4.31) while the dividend remained unchanged at 11p per share. While return on equity fell to 13.1% from 14.2%, it remained within the target band of the group.

The same could not be said for costs, which are proving tougher to contain in the weak economic environment, with the group’s cost-to-income ratio at 67.3% above the target of 65%.