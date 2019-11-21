Investec boosted by SA investors’ demand for offshore investments

SA’s largest asset manager Investec said on Thursday it had received a boost in assets under management during its six months to end-September, with local clients keen on offshore investments.

Assets under management grew 8.4% to £120.8bn (R2.4-trillion), though Brexit uncertainty and global trade tensions weighed on its UK Specialist Banking division.

In SA, the group’s Wealth & Investment division saw a 6.6% growth in adjusted operating profit, while this fell 16.2% in the UK.

In SA, “revenue was supported by our offshore offering as clients continued to seek international investment opportunities”, Investec said.

Investec said in September its performance had been hurt by the effect of global trade tensions and Brexit in its key markets, as well as a jump in costs related to the closure and restructuring of some of its businesses.

It said on Thursday these factors pulled down adjusted operating profit in its UK specialist banking division, which also includes operations in the Channel Islands and Ireland, by 18.9%.

In SA, the specialist banking business saw adjusted operating profit rise 8.5% in rand terms, supported by private client interest and fee income, low impairments and well-contained costs.

The group declared an interim dividend of 11p, in line with the prior period.

In September 2018, the group decided to separately list Investec Asset Management, with this expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2020. That company will be renamed Ninety One.

“In spite of the challenging economic environment in which we operate, we are pleased to report further growth in assets under management, customer deposits and the loan book,” said Joint CEOs Fani Titi and Hendrik du Toit in the statement.

“Profitable and sustainable growth with improved cost control remain priorities. We are committed to our stated objective to simplify, focus and grow for the long term, in the interest of all our stakeholders,” the CEOs said.

With Reuters

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za