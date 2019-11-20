Companies / Financial Services

HCI takes hit from minerals exploration

20 November 2019 - 11:55 karl gernetzky
HCI CEO Johnny Copelyn. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Empowerment conglomerate Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI), which is headed by Johnny Copelyn, warned on Wednesday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) could fall by a fifth in its six months to end-September due to a writedown of its oil and gas exploration assets.

Basic earnings per share should decrease by between 48.9% and 23.9% from the period’s 536.1c. HEPS should fall by between 17.2% and 22.2% from the prior 518.2c.

The company also saw equity-accounted losses from recent investments in the palladium prospecting and renewable energy sectors, it said.

At the AGM in September, Copelyn said R1.3bn had already been invested in its 49%-owned Impact Oil and Gas. A further $30m will be invested over the next year, bringing HCI’s total investment to R1.75bn.

The UK firm is exploring for oil in Gabon.

HCI also has a 19% stake in Toronto-listed Platinum Group Metals, according to its 2019 integrated annual report. The company is prospecting a palladium and platinum resource in the Waterberg area.

HCI’s share price was down 2.19% to R93.40 as of 11.30am on Wednesday.

With Mark Hassenfuss

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

JOHNNY COPELYN: The changing face of labour in SA

Trade unions in 1994 were a very different beast to today. As the naiveté of our early years has worn off, unions like Sactwu have formed investment ...
Features
3 weeks ago

Niveus may delist after HCI offers to buyout minority shareholders

Hosken Consolidated Investments has offered R2.40 for Niveus shares, a discount of 3% from the company's closing price on Thursday
Companies
1 month ago

HCI: taking a punt on resources

Johnny Copelyn’s investment group has been ignored by the market. But bets on oil, gas and platinum could change that
Money & Investing
2 months ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Bowler Metcalf – lean, mean, but battered

Plastics packager Bowler Metcalf, listed way back in the late 1980s, is arguably the most consistent long-term profit performer on the JSE
Opinion
2 months ago

