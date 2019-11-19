Sanlam certified as top employer for fifth year running

Sanlam has been awarded the Top Employers certification for the fifth consecutive year by the Top Employers Institute. The award is testimony to Sanlam’s ongoing commitment to enhance its employee value proposition (EVP), people practices, and workplace to meet the shifting demands of work and our people.

Established more than 25 years ago, the institute is a global authority on certifying people practices. It has certified more than 1,500 organisations in 118 countries/regions.

Jeanett Modise, chief executive of human resources (HR) at Sanlam, says people will always be the greatest differentiator for our business. “Receiving the Top Employers certification for the fifth consecutive year validates our commitment to our 21,000-plus staff. As the leading non-banking, financial services pan-African company in 34 countries, we consistently review our EVP to keep pace with what people value in terms of culture, connectivity, flexibility, balance, growth opportunities and rewards.”

The Top Employers HR best practices survey certified more than 1,500 top companies around the world. In a time of fierce competitiveness over scarce skills and high performers, the certification helps differentiate organisations and presents a distinct proposition for the companies people want to join.