Companies / Financial Services

Investec Asset Management to soon become Ninety One

19 November 2019 - 13:22 Odwa Mjo
Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Investec Asset Management will soon be known as Ninety One as the investment manager breaks away from financials services company Investec Group. 

It said on Tuesday that the new name, which will be in effect after the separation from Investec is complete, “reflects the heritage of the firm” that was established 28 years ago. 

The asset manager said its demerger from the financial services company is on track to take place in the first quarter of 2020, subject to the approval of Investec plc and Investec Ltd shareholders. 

“Our journey taught us to see the world differently, to recognise and react to change and uncertainty. Today, that’s what sets us apart. Now we’re changing our name, but not who we are,” joint CEO of Investec and founder of Investec Asset Management Hendrik du Toit said in a statement. 

The demerger and independent listing of  Investec Asset Management, which was announced in September 2018, has received all key regulatory approvals, Investec said in August. 

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Investec feels weight of Brexit and struggling SA economy

SA’s largest asset manager expects interim headline earnings per share to fall as much as 18% in the six months to end-September
Companies
1 month ago

Investec Asset Management backs African retail

The asset manager has added Egyptian supermarket chain Spinneys to its stable
Companies
4 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Investec Asset Management buys Egyptian supermarket retailer Spinneys

Companies / Financial Services

No sacred cows at Investec

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.