TELEMATICS TECHNOLOGY
Discovery teams up with Avis to take its insurance model global
19 November 2019 - 05:10
Discovery, which has used its Vitality model to expand into the UK, US and Asia, is now taking its telematics-driven short-term insurance model global in a partnership with Avis.
The use of telematics technology helps insurers track the whereabouts of their customers, as well as their habits while driving, such as the use of cellphones while behind the wheel.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.