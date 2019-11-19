Companies / Financial Services TELEMATICS TECHNOLOGY Discovery teams up with Avis to take its insurance model global BL PREMIUM

Discovery, which has used its Vitality model to expand into the UK, US and Asia, is now taking its telematics-driven short-term insurance model global in a partnership with Avis.

The use of telematics technology helps insurers track the whereabouts of their customers, as well as their habits while driving, such as the use of cellphones while behind the wheel.