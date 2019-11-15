WATCH: Mining output surprises to the upside

While mining production remains sluggish, it has outpaced analysts’ expectations in September. On a year-on-year basis, output was up a tepid 0.2% and on a month-on-month basis, production increased 1.5%.

The increases were largely driven by stronger iron ore production while diamond output weighed on figures. Mineral sales grew 15% year on year. Executive director at Moshe Capital Konosoang Asare-Bediako, who has recently been on a roadshow to promote opportunities for investment into African mining, joined Business Day TV to discuss the investment potential of the sector, given the sluggish output.