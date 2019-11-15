News Leader
WATCH: Mining output surprises to the upside
Business Day TV speaks to Moshe Capital's Konosoang Asare-Bediako, about the mining output data
15 November 2019 - 10:14
While mining production remains sluggish, it has outpaced analysts’ expectations in September. On a year-on-year basis, output was up a tepid 0.2% and on a month-on-month basis, production increased 1.5%.
The increases were largely driven by stronger iron ore production while diamond output weighed on figures. Mineral sales grew 15% year on year. Executive director at Moshe Capital Konosoang Asare-Bediako, who has recently been on a roadshow to promote opportunities for investment into African mining, joined Business Day TV to discuss the investment potential of the sector, given the sluggish output.
Or listen to the full audio: