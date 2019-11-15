Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: Mining output surprises to the upside

Business Day TV speaks to Moshe Capital's Konosoang Asare-Bediako, about the mining output data

15 November 2019 - 10:14 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Milosh Kojadinovich
Picture: 123RF/Milosh Kojadinovich

While mining production remains sluggish, it has outpaced analysts’ expectations in September. On a year-on-year basis, output was up a tepid 0.2% and on a month-on-month basis, production increased 1.5%.

The increases were largely driven by stronger iron ore production while diamond output weighed on figures. Mineral sales grew 15% year on year. Executive director at Moshe Capital Konosoang Asare-Bediako, who has recently been on a roadshow to promote opportunities for investment into African mining, joined Business Day TV to discuss the investment potential of the sector, given the sluggish output. 

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Surprise growth in mining production in September

Mining production grows 0.2% year-on-year, above the expectations of economists
Economy
23 hours ago

JSE flat as investors await release of mining figures for September

Local focus is on mining data, amid concern over SA's third-quarter economic performance
Markets
1 day ago

Amcu to sign wage deals on Wednesday

The union has sealed wage agreements with Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum  and Sibanye-Stillwater
National
2 days ago

Illicit mining fight flounders in Kimberley, the world’s diamond capital

The project has been hit by violence, with the excluded informal miners attacking infrastructure and members of the newly licensed co-operative
National
3 days ago

Sibanye CEO pleads for investment-friendly policies

SA is hurtling into a debt trap due to indecision, says Neal Froneman
Companies
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.