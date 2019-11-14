Companies / Financial Services

Currency volatility behind Ecsponent’s loss in financial year

Just over 48% of Ecsponent’s total assets are held in hard-currency-listed investments, which exposes it to currency volatility

14 November 2019 - 14:18 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG

Niche financial services group Ecsponent slipped into a loss in its year to end-June, having experienced currency volatility as it considers new acquisitions.

Just under half of the group's total assets of R3.17bn are held in hard-currency-listed investments, providing a hedge against a weaker rand, but also exposing the group to short-term volatility.

Management was considering further hedging instruments to mitigate against short-term earnings volatility related to this, the group said.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell 280.76%, resulting in a headline loss per share of 12.6c.

Operating profits from continuing operations fell 76.5% to R96.9m. Finance costs rose 33% to R346m.

The results were affected by the reduction of the interest-bearing credit loan book during the book build process, in the run-up to taking an increased stake in Frankfurt-listed fintech business MyBucks, the group said.

Ecsponent said earlier in September it wanted to convert loans it gave to MyBucks into equity, at a subscription price of €1/share in a transaction worth R450m (€27.8m). This is still subject to approval by shareholders, with a vote set for November 20.

After the subscription, and a third-party capitalisation, it is expected that Ecsponent will hold a 49.96% interest in MyBucks, the company said at the time.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Ecsponent warns of full-year loss and delays results

Companies

WATCH: Ecsponent shows resilience in a weakening economy

Companies / Financial Services

Can Ecsponent find profitable traction at MyBucks?

News & Fox

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.