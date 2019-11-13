Peregrine’s earnings fall as JSE activity declines

Wealth and asset manager Peregrine Holdings said on Wednesday a decline in activity on the JSE weighed on its interim results to end-September, when headline earnings per share fell 40% to 77.8c.

The group, which includes wealth manager Citadel and asset managers Peregrine Capital and Stenham, saw assets under management rise 7% to R133bn, but weak activity on the JSE hit its advisory division, Java Capital.

Java Capital’s attributable earnings almost halved to R6m, amid reduced deal flow in the general corporate finance space and in equity capital markets.

“In addition, as transactional activity by JSE-listed companies has declined, so has the volume of required circulars, announcements and other corporate advisory services, which has translated into weaker financial performance,” the company said.

The group cut its interim dividend 20% to 65c, saying its outlook remained constrained by uncertainty around the US-China trade war.

While global markets are being boosted by hopes of stimulus, the SA landscape continues to be dominated by a deteriorating fiscal and growth picture, with high unemployment and wealth inequality constraining SA’s growth potential.

Peregrine’s share price was up 0.16% to R18.48 in morning trade on Wednesday, having fallen 1.55% in the year to date.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za