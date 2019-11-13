Companies / Financial Services

Peregrine’s earnings fall as JSE activity declines

13 November 2019 - 10:15 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/LE MOAL OLIVIER

Wealth and asset manager Peregrine Holdings said on Wednesday a decline in activity on the JSE weighed on its interim results to end-September, when headline earnings per share fell 40% to 77.8c.

The group, which includes wealth manager Citadel and asset managers Peregrine Capital and Stenham, saw assets under management rise 7% to R133bn, but weak activity on the JSE hit its advisory division, Java Capital.

Java Capital’s attributable earnings almost halved to R6m, amid reduced deal flow in the general corporate finance space and in equity capital markets.

“In addition, as transactional activity by JSE-listed companies has declined, so has the volume of required circulars, announcements and other corporate advisory services, which has translated into weaker financial performance,” the company said.

The group cut its interim dividend 20% to 65c, saying its outlook remained constrained by uncertainty around the US-China trade war.

While global markets are being boosted by hopes of stimulus, the SA landscape continues to be dominated by a deteriorating fiscal and growth picture, with high unemployment and wealth inequality constraining SA’s growth potential.

Peregrine’s share price was up 0.16% to R18.48 in morning trade on Wednesday, having fallen 1.55% in the year to date.

Peregrine warns of big drop in earnings

The group, which includes wealth manager Citadel, and asset managers Peregrine Capital and Stenham, expects HEPS and EPS to fall
Companies
1 month ago

Peregrine performance fees fall 65%

Wealth and asset manager grapples with reduced deal-flow in depressed business environment
Companies
4 months ago

Peregrine writes down investment in Java Capital as deals dry up

Financial services group Peregrine Holdings has written down the value of its investment in Java Capital by R100m
Companies
4 months ago

