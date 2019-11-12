How South African professionals are investing

Recent market volatility and the uncertain investment climate has raised questions among South African investors. Industry trends show that investors are reducing equity exposure and increasing their exposure to fixed interest investments.

Though equities have outperformed fixed interest over the past 25 years, in recent times, investors have started to prefer the relative safety of cash and bonds.

Since 2016, muted economic growth locally, and an increase in geopolitical risks globally, contributed to South African equities underperforming fixed interest assets.

The table below illustrates some of the most popular Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) categories with regards to net flows and the contrast in their performance during two specific periods.

During period 1, there was a clear benefit to investors who increased their equity exposure. The opposite is true during period 2, where taking on additional risk resulted in additional underperformance.

Investor response

Sustained equity underperformance during the medium-term has contributed to investors switching from equities to South African fixed interest. Though this derisking trend started in 2016, it gained considerable momentum during 2018, as the JSE All Share lost 8.53% during the calendar year.