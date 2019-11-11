Companies / Financial Services Allan Gray founder dies at 81 In 1973, Allan Gray founded the firm, which has become one of SA’s biggest active asset managers BL PREMIUM

SA dollar billionaire and philanthropist Allan Gray has died at the age of 81, his Cape Town-based investment management business said on Monday.

In 1973, Gray founded the firm, which has become one of SA's biggest active asset managers. At the time, it was just a one-man company with Gray basing investment decisions on the difference between his assessment of the intrinsic value of a company and its share price. This approach later became the standard practice of the asset management industry.