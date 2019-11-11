Allan Gray founder dies at 81
In 1973, Allan Gray founded the firm, which has become one of SA’s biggest active asset managers
11 November 2019 - 13:13
SA dollar billionaire and philanthropist Allan Gray has died at the age of 81, his Cape Town-based investment management business said on Monday.
In 1973, Gray founded the firm, which has become one of SA's biggest active asset managers. At the time, it was just a one-man company with Gray basing investment decisions on the difference between his assessment of the intrinsic value of a company and its share price. This approach later became the standard practice of the asset management industry.
