Companies / Financial Services

Absa gets approval for New York office

The regulatory approval to open a representative office in New York follows the opening of a similar one in London in September 2018

11 November 2019 - 13:19 karl gernetzky
The Absa Capital HQ. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Absa Capital HQ. Picture: SUPPLIED

Banking group Absa said on Monday it had received approval from US regulators to open an office in New York, which will allow it to be closer to institutional and corporate clients investing in Africa.

The approval by regulators follows that of Absa’s office in London, which was opened in September 2018.

The office was a significant milestone which would enable the group to be a globally scalable business, and allow for more connection with global clients following the bank's separation from Barclay's said CEO of Absa corporate and investment banking Charles Russon.

"Through this office, we will be able to directly market our banking services and products to corporate and institutional clients at their HQ decision making locations,” Russon said.

The group expects the office to be operational and performing regulatory activities by the end of 2019.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

SA retains leadership in financial market development

The Absa African Financial Market index shows an overall improvement in the development of markets, while SA retains number one position
Companies
2 weeks ago

Absa appointed joint bookrunner in Africa’s first US dollar corporate social bond

SPONSORED | Bayport social bond is the first to be raised by a corporate in Africa
Companies
3 weeks ago

Navigating Africa’s banking, trading and foreign exchange landscape

SPONSORED | Local partnerships are important for currency hedging in Africa
Companies
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Absa senior executive Nomkhita Nqweni to leave group

Companies / Financial Services

SA retains leadership in financial market development

Companies / Financial Services

Absa appointed joint bookrunner in Africa’s first US dollar corporate social ...

Companies / Financial Services

Navigating Africa’s banking, trading and foreign exchange landscape

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.