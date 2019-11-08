9 investment elements your parents wish they had

Investing is hard. Let no-one ever tell you that simply putting money aside on a monthly basis without a proper strategy will solve all your retirement problems. It’s estimated that up to 80% of your retirement pot is likely to come from the growth in your monthly savings rather than the actual savings themselves. As such, we need to give the appropriate attention to how this money is invested.

Fortunately, the world of investments is constantly evolving and, in many ways, we now have more opportunities and tools at our disposal than previous generations had.

So how does the current landscape of investing stack up relative to the world of your parents?

Nine investment elements your parents wish they had:

1. Choice: There have never been more funds, more managers and more investment platforms than we have at the moment. One of the benefits of this is diversification, the one genuinely free lunch in investing. The more independent sources of return we can identify, the greater the levels of diversification. The other benefit of having more managers and product providers is the increased competition, which — over the long run — drives down the fees that investors pay.



2. Technology: Choice leads to complexity and overcoming complexity requires insights, data processing and visualisation tools. Our environments abound with self-help, online tools such as robo-advisers through to sophisticated software used by financial advisers to map out your future, identify opportunities and create a customised plan for each individual. Our methods of portfolio construction have never been more thorough, more personalised or more comprehensive.



3. Insights: An upside to technology is the ability to understand where performance comes from and how to manage your investment plan accordingly. Examples of this are: understanding the styles that underpin equity investing, stripping out how much of that is systematic bias and then replicating this through lower cost smart beta products; appreciating when interest-bearing investments are likely to outperform equities and vice versa; and understanding the effect of currency movements on your portfolio.

4. Costs: “Aha, you say — but all this comes at increased cost!” Actually, no. Costs have been declining for years, both locally and internationally, particularly within the active manager space. In fact, the average consumer pays less than two-thirds of typical unit-trust fees in the 1990s, and the rise of passive investing has given investors access to the performance of markets at almost negligible costs.

5. Opportunity: South Africans have seen their ability to invest internationally increase significantly over the years from 1% of their retirement portfolio in the early 90s to 30% today, with an additional 10% allowance for Africa. South Africans are also individually entitled to take R10m foreign-investment allowance offshore every calendar year. So as an individual, your prospects are not solely linked to the successes (and failures) of your home country, but you can participate in the asset growth of global economies.