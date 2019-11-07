Q&A with Colin Coleman: After banking on change, a time for reflection
After two decades at Goldman Sachs, Colin Coleman will lecture at Yale about what he has learnt
07 November 2019 - 18:46
After nearly 20 years at the helm of Goldman Sachs in SA, Colin Coleman announced this week he would be moving on to the next chapter of his career after an unconventional path to banking which included studying architecture and being involved in the anti-apartheid movement.
In this interview with Business Day, Coleman reflects on his almost two-decade tenure at the world’s premier investment bank and the path ahead for his career and the country he loves.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.