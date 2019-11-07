Companies / Financial Services Q&A with Colin Coleman: After banking on change, a time for reflection After two decades at Goldman Sachs, Colin Coleman will lecture at Yale about what he has learnt BL PREMIUM

After nearly 20 years at the helm of Goldman Sachs in SA, Colin Coleman announced this week he would be moving on to the next chapter of his career after an unconventional path to banking which included studying architecture and being involved in the anti-apartheid movement.

In this interview with Business Day, Coleman reflects on his almost two-decade tenure at the world’s premier investment bank and the path ahead for his career and the country he loves.