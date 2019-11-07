What makes Mexem the top stockbroking option for you

Trading in shares can be a daunting experience. There are so many different brokers to choose from, and even more investment strategies and share portfolios. Most options available in the market are costly — meaning your investment is often in the red before you even get started.

Mexem is pioneering a new era in offshore investing for SA investors.

What is Mexem?

Mexem is an online trading platform which has been in the SA market since 2017. Mexem has partnered with Interactive Brokers — one of the largest US online trading platforms — to provide investors with an easy way to trade stocks quickly and simply without needing to use a broker.

Mexem has gained traction quickly in the SA market. The company already has hundreds of clients locally, and due to the quality of its offering, it boasts an impressive client-retention rate of more than 95%.

Why choose Mexem as your stockbroker?

Through its award-winning platform, investors have access to and are able to trade on more than 120 global markets in 26 different currencies.

Mexem charges a competitive minimum fee per trade of only $1, and a commission of $0,005 per share purchased (for shares listed in the US). Mexem encourages prospective clients to take a close look at their current providers’ fee structure to see how much they are actually being charged.

Mexem does not charge clients management fees, unlike many of its competitors. This makes Mexem a more affordable option than operating through brokers, meaning more money is left in your investment portfolio every month, giving you a head start.

Mexem’s service

The trading platform can be accessed directly by all investors from any desktop computer or mobile device. Mexem aims to provide its clients with the best client service.

The company provides call-centre assistance six days a week, giving its clients the support and service that they require. Mexem also provides clients with personalised reports and feedback and is on call to provide trading advice to clients.

For the technical investor, Mexem has advanced in-house developed tools to assist with trading and provides many trading tips and tools for free.

This article was paid for by Mexem.