Companies / Financial Services SHARED-VALUE INSURANCE Vitality’s healthy living model opens more doors for Discovery Discovery’s wellness programme has more than 20-million clients worldwide as more insurers team up with the company BL PREMIUM

Discovery is taking another step in its efforts to take its shared-value insurance model global with a world-first study that aims to show the economic benefits of physical exercise and healthy living.

Discovery’s wellness programme, Vitality, which is now the world’s biggest behavioural platform, has garnered more than 20-million clients across the globe as more insurers team up with Discovery to integrate the model on their platforms. Vitality contributed R3.6bn to Discovery’s total gross income of R58.8bn for the year to June.