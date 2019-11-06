Shoprite board member Shirley Zinn in shock resignation
06 November 2019 - 20:09
Two days after assuring minority shareholders attending the Shoprite annual general meeting that they could rely on her to protect their interests, the group’s lead independent director, Shirley Zinn, has resigned from the board with immediate effect.
The unexpected move comes just days after minority shareholders indicated they had concerns with the reappointment of chair Christo Wiese. At Monday’s annual general meeting more than 61% of ordinary shareholders voted against giving him another term on the board.
